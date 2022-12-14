Troy Allen Bettes, Jr., 66, of Dayton, Texas, passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 10, 2022, in Baytown, Texas. He was born on January 14, 1956, in Baytown, to the late Georgia Baggett Cameron and Troy Allen Bettes, Sr.

Troy graduated from Ross S. Sterling High School with the Class of 1974. He was a member of God’s Word in Action Church in Dayton, Texas. Troy was a dedicated member of the San Jacinto High Rollers (Sjhr) MC, Liberty County Chapter, and had served as the Past President for the chapter.

Troy pursued many interests, some of which included his passion for restoring and refurbishing motorcycles and classic cars. He was very meticulous about how he kept his home and very proud of his yard, always keeping it well maintained. He will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by all who knew and loved him.

Troy was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers-in-law Danny Michalsky and Eddie Murphy. He leaves behind to cherish his loving memory, his sisters Susan Michalsky of Crosby, Texas and Daniela Murphy of Dayton, Texas; his nieces and nephew Josie Young and husband Jason of Glen Rose, Texas, Jason Wood of Crosby, Texas and Susan Sessions and husband Jason of Arlington, Texas; his great nephews Colt Sessions and wife Tatiana, Ronny Texas Sessions and wife Emilee and Jace Young; his great niece Joslin Young; his great-great nephew Milo Sessions; along with a host of other loving relatives and friends.

It was Troy’s wish to be cremated and to be remembered by all as the kind, loving and funny man that he was.

