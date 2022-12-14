Liberty County Jail arrest report, Dec. 12, 2022

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Dec. 12, 2022:
- Bowen, Jonathan Ray – Assault/Family Violence
- Cates, Alana C. – Assault Causing Bodily Injury
- Smoot, Richard Harland – Driving While License Invalid, Failure to Appear and Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Crosby, Norman Eric III – Driving While Intoxicated
- Giddens, Tewaska Tenelya – Evading Arrest or Detention
- Gifford, Jackie Neale Jr. – Probation Violation-Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Lewis, Steven Paul Jr. – Disorderly Conduct
- Rogers, Cylane Sheree – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Speeding and Driving While License Invalid
- Gipson, David Lane Mathew – Hold for Hardin County-Failure to Appear-Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Garduno, David – Hold for Harris County-Criminal Mischief (no mugshot)
- McCarty, Billy Daniel – Driving While Intoxicated, second