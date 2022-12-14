Liberty County Jail arrest report, Dec. 12, 2022

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Dec. 12, 2022:

  • Bowen, Jonathan Ray – Assault/Family Violence
  • Cates, Alana C. – Assault Causing Bodily Injury
  • Smoot, Richard Harland – Driving While License Invalid, Failure to Appear and Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Crosby, Norman Eric III – Driving While Intoxicated
  • Giddens, Tewaska Tenelya – Evading Arrest or Detention
  • Gifford, Jackie Neale Jr. – Probation Violation-Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Lewis, Steven Paul Jr. – Disorderly Conduct
  • Rogers, Cylane Sheree – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Speeding and Driving While License Invalid
  • Gipson, David Lane Mathew – Hold for Hardin County-Failure to Appear-Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Garduno, David – Hold for Harris County-Criminal Mischief (no mugshot)
  • McCarty, Billy Daniel – Driving While Intoxicated, second
Bowen, Jonathon Ray
Cates, Alana C.
Crosby, Norman Eric III
Giddens, Tewaska Tenelya
Gifford, Jackie Neale Jr.
Gipson, David Lane Mathew
McCarty, Billy Daniel
Rogers, Cylane Sheree
Smoot, Richard Harland
Lewis, Steven Paul Jr.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.