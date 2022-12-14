Liberty County Jail arrest report, Dec. 12, 2022

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Dec. 12, 2022:

Bowen, Jonathan Ray – Assault/Family Violence

Cates, Alana C. – Assault Causing Bodily Injury

Smoot, Richard Harland – Driving While License Invalid, Failure to Appear and Possession of a Controlled Substance

Crosby, Norman Eric III – Driving While Intoxicated

Giddens, Tewaska Tenelya – Evading Arrest or Detention

Gifford, Jackie Neale Jr. – Probation Violation-Possession of a Controlled Substance

Lewis, Steven Paul Jr. – Disorderly Conduct

Rogers, Cylane Sheree – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Speeding and Driving While License Invalid

Gipson, David Lane Mathew – Hold for Hardin County-Failure to Appear-Possession of a Controlled Substance

Garduno, David – Hold for Harris County-Criminal Mischief (no mugshot)

McCarty, Billy Daniel – Driving While Intoxicated, second

