Liberty County Elections Commission suspends elections administrator with pay

Beleaguered Liberty County Housing Authority President Klint Bush has been suspended with pay from his job as Liberty County Elections Administrator following a decision by the Liberty County Elections Commission on Tuesday. Bush is employed as Elections Administrator and volunteers for the Housing Authority board.

The five-member elections commission – comprised of County Judge Jay Knight, County Clerk Lee Haidusek Chambers, Liberty County Republican Party Chair Emily Cook, Liberty County Democratic Party Chair Michael Mark and County Tax Assessor-Collector Richard “Ricky” Brown – plans to revisit the issue in 60 days. Cook, who served on the Housing Authority Board until 2019, abstained from the vote.

While Bush attends to legal issues related to two criminal charges filed against him last week related to his role on the Housing Authority board, the Liberty County Elections Administration will be temporarily overseen by County Clerk Lee Haidusek Chambers, who previously was in charge of elections prior to Bush’s joining the County in that role. The commission was split on this decision with four members – Knight, Chambers, Mark and Brown – voting in favor, and Cook voting against it. This decision will also be revisited in 60 days.

Bush’s friends and family, along with attorneys Michelle Merendino and Logan Pickett, packed the Liberty County Court at Law courtroom on Tuesday as a show of support and to speak on his behalf to the Commission. His supporters reminded the Commission that Bush is to be considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

“I have known and observed him. He is a straight shooter, always following the rules,” said Aubrey Vaughn of Tarkington. “As many of you know, I have been directly involved in elections and I want to be sure that elections are right. The charges against Bush have nothing related to elections.”

Vaughn suggested that the case is being tried in the media instead of a court of law.

“He had no personal gain. I don’t even see why the charges came forward to begin with,” Vaughn said.

Another supporter, John Addison, believes that Bush will be proven innocent.

“The affidavit filed against Mr. Bush was from a former employee. This individual was being sued by (the Housing Authority). That information has been left out of the District Attorney’s statements and some media,” Addison said.

Wesley Thomas, who says he has had the privilege to work with Bush as a precinct chairman, told the Commission, “I think he has done a fantastic job and should continue.”

Bush’s father, Stephen Bush, of Hardin, believes that Liberty County could use more people like his son.

“In our laws, a person is supposed to be innocent until proven guilty. If they terminate him, then they are saying he is guilty until proven innocent. Give him a chance to prove his innocence. If we had more honest people like him, who works like he does, then Liberty County would be a better place,” the senior Bush said. “We are watching y’all to see how you vote. One day the shoe might be on your feet.”

After hearing the pleas from his supporters, the Commission met in executive session to contemplate its decision. After two hours, the executive session ended, and the Commission took a vote to allow Bush to be suspended with full pay, which includes an auto allowance.

The charges against Bush – Abuse of Official Capacity, a third-degree felony punishable by imprisonment of 2-10 years, and Theft of Property, a second-degree felony punishable by 2-20 years in prison – stem from an investigation by the Texas Rangers and the Housing and Urban Development’s Office of Inspector General into CARES Act funding. Bush is accused of using CARES Act funding to purchase a property for elder housing for the Liberty County Housing Authority and then creating shell corporations to move money around to repay the CARES Act funding.

