The winners of the Dayton Community Center’s Christmas Tree contest have been announced. The winning trees were picked by committee and through public vote.

The winners are: Kids Choice – The Bark Resort, Most Unique – The Wilson Family Tree, Public Choice – Dayton City Hall, Best Themed – Dayton Municipal Courts and Top Donor – Indorama Ventures.

