Liberty County Jail arrest report, Dec. 13, 2022

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Dec. 13, 2022:

Robles, Veronica Jayci – Tampering or Fabricating Physical Evidence With Intent to Impair, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Unlawful Carrying a Weapon and Possession of Marijuana

Fischer, Crystal Marie – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Chavez, Arturo III – Criminal Trespass

Winstead, Jamie Lee – Tampering or Fabricating Physical Evidence With Intent to Impair and Possession of a Controlled Substance

Shepherd, Hunter Jakob – Burglary of a Building

Perry, Adrian Lynn – Possession of Marijuana

Jolivette, Keenan – Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child

Berber, Jorge Louis – Theft of Property with two or more previous convictions

Smith, Kyle Anthony – Criminal Mischief

Guzman, Jorge Pineda – Assault/Family Violence and Hold for Immigration and Customs Enforcement (no photo)

Tucker, Joshua Dean – Theft of Property with two or more previous convictions and Burglary of a Building (no photo)

O’Byrne, Robert Michael – Assault Causing Bodily Injury and Evading Arrest or Detention

Morales, Monica Renee – Burglary of a Building

Kleespies, Britannye Nicole – Hold for Chambers County-Evading Arrest or Detention With a Vehicle, Hold for Chambers County-Possession of a Controlled Substance (four counts) and Hold for Chambers County-Failure to Identify

Berber, Jorge Luis Chavez, Arturo III Fischer, Crystal Marie Jolivette, Keenan Kleespies, Britannye Nicole Morales, Monica Renee O’Byrne, Robert Michael Perry, Adrian Lynn Robles, Veronica Jayci Shepherd, Hunter Jakob Smith, Kyle Anthony Winstead, Jamie Lee

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

