Liberty County Jail arrest report, Dec. 13, 2022

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Dec. 13, 2022:
- Robles, Veronica Jayci – Tampering or Fabricating Physical Evidence With Intent to Impair, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Unlawful Carrying a Weapon and Possession of Marijuana
- Fischer, Crystal Marie – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Chavez, Arturo III – Criminal Trespass
- Winstead, Jamie Lee – Tampering or Fabricating Physical Evidence With Intent to Impair and Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Shepherd, Hunter Jakob – Burglary of a Building
- Perry, Adrian Lynn – Possession of Marijuana
- Jolivette, Keenan – Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child
- Berber, Jorge Louis – Theft of Property with two or more previous convictions
- Smith, Kyle Anthony – Criminal Mischief
- Guzman, Jorge Pineda – Assault/Family Violence and Hold for Immigration and Customs Enforcement (no photo)
- Tucker, Joshua Dean – Theft of Property with two or more previous convictions and Burglary of a Building (no photo)
- O’Byrne, Robert Michael – Assault Causing Bodily Injury and Evading Arrest or Detention
- Morales, Monica Renee – Burglary of a Building
- Kleespies, Britannye Nicole – Hold for Chambers County-Evading Arrest or Detention With a Vehicle, Hold for Chambers County-Possession of a Controlled Substance (four counts) and Hold for Chambers County-Failure to Identify