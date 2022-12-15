Liberty County Jail arrest report, Dec. 13, 2022

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Dec. 13, 2022:

  • Robles, Veronica Jayci – Tampering or Fabricating Physical Evidence With Intent to Impair, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Unlawful Carrying a Weapon and Possession of Marijuana
  • Fischer, Crystal Marie – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Chavez, Arturo III – Criminal Trespass
  • Winstead, Jamie Lee – Tampering or Fabricating Physical Evidence With Intent to Impair and Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Shepherd, Hunter Jakob – Burglary of a Building
  • Perry, Adrian Lynn – Possession of Marijuana
  • Jolivette, Keenan – Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child
  • Berber, Jorge Louis – Theft of Property with two or more previous convictions
  • Smith, Kyle Anthony – Criminal Mischief
  • Guzman, Jorge Pineda – Assault/Family Violence and Hold for Immigration and Customs Enforcement (no photo)
  • Tucker, Joshua Dean – Theft of Property with two or more previous convictions and Burglary of a Building (no photo)
  • O’Byrne, Robert Michael – Assault Causing Bodily Injury and Evading Arrest or Detention
  • Morales, Monica Renee – Burglary of a Building
  • Kleespies, Britannye Nicole – Hold for Chambers County-Evading Arrest or Detention With a Vehicle, Hold for Chambers County-Possession of a Controlled Substance (four counts) and Hold for Chambers County-Failure to Identify
