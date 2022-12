The persons in the attached photo were named as this week’s Featured Felons by the Multi-County Crime Stoppers organization, which serves Montgomery, Liberty and San Jacinto counties. All persons had active warrants as of Dec. 16, 2022.

If you see one of the persons pictured, do not attempt to apprehend them. Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-392-STOP. For more information, go online to http://www.montgomerycountycrimestoppers.org.

ADKINS, Steven Arthur BERRIOS, Jose Dennis BRIDGES, Jacob Allen BURDEN, Gregory Robert DAVIS, Daniel Scott KIRK, Jessica Lynn SAULS, Keith Ryan WALKER, Kenny Joe WARREN, Colby Gene YOUNG, Mason Lee

