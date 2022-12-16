Liberty County Jail arrest report, Dec. 14, 2022

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Dec. 14, 2022:
- White, Rheagyn Lee – Assault Causing Bodily Injury
- Stokes, Sarah Jo – Burglary of a Building and Displaying Expired License Plate
- O’Neil, Joseph David – Parole Violation
- Coronis, Robert Brick – Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence
- Santibanez-Garduno, Rene Jr. – Assault/Family Violence
- Linares, Demar – Hold for Harris County-Theft
- Barrett, Billy Jack – Parole Violation
- Barton, Dawson James – Burglary of a Habitation
- Lee, Rebecca Suzanne – Bail Jumping and Failure to Appear, No Liability Insurance, Expired Registration