Liberty County Jail arrest report, Dec. 14, 2022

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Dec. 14, 2022:

White, Rheagyn Lee – Assault Causing Bodily Injury

Stokes, Sarah Jo – Burglary of a Building and Displaying Expired License Plate

O’Neil, Joseph David – Parole Violation

Coronis, Robert Brick – Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence

Santibanez-Garduno, Rene Jr. – Assault/Family Violence

Linares, Demar – Hold for Harris County-Theft

Barrett, Billy Jack – Parole Violation

Barton, Dawson James – Burglary of a Habitation

Lee, Rebecca Suzanne – Bail Jumping and Failure to Appear, No Liability Insurance, Expired Registration

