Liberty County Jail arrest report, Dec. 14, 2022

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Dec. 14, 2022:

  • White, Rheagyn Lee – Assault Causing Bodily Injury
  • Stokes, Sarah Jo – Burglary of a Building and Displaying Expired License Plate
  • O’Neil, Joseph David – Parole Violation
  • Coronis, Robert Brick – Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence
  • Santibanez-Garduno, Rene Jr. – Assault/Family Violence
  • Linares, Demar – Hold for Harris County-Theft
  • Barrett, Billy Jack – Parole Violation
  • Barton, Dawson James – Burglary of a Habitation
  • Lee, Rebecca Suzanne – Bail Jumping and Failure to Appear, No Liability Insurance, Expired Registration
