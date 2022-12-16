Dewey L McAdams, 84, of Spring, Texas, went to be with his heavenly father on Tuesday, December 13, 2022, in Spring, Texas. He was born on Friday, February 11, 1938, in Shepherd, Texas, to Oscar B McAdams and Louise Pierce both of whom have preceded in death. Dewey was also preceded in death by wife, Mary Jo McAdams, son, Danny Jo McAdams, brother’s, E.O. McAdams, J.B. McAdams, Jody McAdams, and Pat McAdams, sister’s, Lillian Meadows, and Velma Flory. Left to cherish his memory; son, Dewey Dean and wife Candace McAdams; brother, Roy and wife Dorotha McAdams; sisters, Vivian Fogelman, Dollie and husband Harold Marshburn; grandchildren, Halie Hill, Kory and wife Chelsea Hill; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends. Dewey loved the sport of rodeoing, he was a lifetime member of the Houston Livestock, rode in trail rides. He enjoyed training and riding his steer as well as spending time with his cowboy friends and family.

Visitation for Dewey will be held on Thursday December 15, 2022, at from 10 a.m. Funeral Services will be held at Neal Funeral Home on December 15, 2022, at 11 a.m. Interment for Dewey will immediately follow at Magnolia Cemetery, officiating Pastor Dave Stovall.

Pallbearers Sid McMahon, Bobby McAdams, Johnny McAdams, Randy McAdams, Eddie Burks and Kory Hill.

All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Dewey L McAdams, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

