Gloria May Powell, 79, of Dayton, Texas, passed away peacefully, on Tuesday, December 13, 2022, in Conroe, Texas. She was born on June 10, 1943, in Coudersport, Pennsylvania, to the late Harry and Twila Louge Foster.

Gloria pursued many interests, some of which included working in her flower beds, and being outdoors. She was a woman who always stayed busy doing things around the house and in the yard. She will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by all who knew and loved her.

Gloria was preceded in death by her parents; her husband William Powell, Sr.; and her son William Powell, Jr. She leaves behind to cherish her loving memory her daughter Mary Burnett and husband Mark of Dayton; her grandchildren Justin Burnett and Joshua Burnett both of Dayton; along with a host of other loving relatives and friends.

