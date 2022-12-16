Donald Lee Smith, 89, lifelong resident of Anahuac, Texas, passed away peacefully at his residence on Sunday, December 11, 2022, with loving family by his side. He was born on September 7, 1933, in Anahuac, Texas, to the late George and Vallie Wade Smith. Donnie graduated from Anahuac High School with the class of 1951. He attended Lamar University in Beaumont, Southwest Texas State University in San Marcos and Lee College in Baytown before receiving his Engineering and Senior Engineering Technician certification from the National Institute for Certification of Engineering Tech. In 1953, he was a volunteer with the Anahuac Volunteer Fire Department.

In November 1955, Donnie enlisted in the United States Army where he was a records keeper. When he was honorably discharged two years later, he became an active reserve with the United States Air Force, finishing out his reserve time in standby reserve until December 1961 and served as the secretary and treasurer for the Anahuac Emergency Corps from 1961 until 1964. Donnie served as Deputy Sheriff for Chambers County in 1960 and was a Reserve Deputy Sheriff in the county from 1984 until 1992.

Donnie was dedicated in his faith in the Lord. He was a member of the First Baptist Church in Anahuac. He was a Shriner, a member of the Scottish Rite and the Masonic Lodge 995, where he recently received his sixty year certificate. Donnie also served as a school board member for Anahuac ISD from 1978 until 1981.

Donnie worked as a purchasing manager for Millennium Chemicals (formerly known as USI) in LaPorte for more than twenty years before his retirement in 1998. He pursued many interests, some of which included hunting, fishing and vegetable gardening. His favorite hobby of all was spending time with his family, whom he loved unconditionally. Donnie was honest, loyal and very dedicated to his family. He loved history, reading and studying the birds, and visiting with people and telling stories. Donnie will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by all who knew and loved him.

Donnie was preceded in death by his parents. He leaves behind to cherish his loving memory, his wife Jeanette King Smith; his children Donald L. Smith, Jr. and Deanette Land and husband Chuck; his grandchildren Ethan Smith, Abigail Smith and Dwain Allen Land; his great-grandchildren Gabriel, Blake and Kaiden Land; his siblings Joyce Marie Turner and husband George and James A. Smith and wife Patricia; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.

Friends are invited to visit with the family beginning at 1pm, on Thursday, December 15, 2022, at the First Baptist Church Anahuac, 405 Magnolia Avenue, South in Anahuac. A celebration of Donnie’s life will immediately follow at 2pm, at the church with Pastor Shawn Buser officiating.

It was Donnie’s wish to be cremated and to be remembered by all as the kind, loving and funny man that he was.

