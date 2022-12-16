W.L. Duff, Jr. of Cleveland, passed away on Saturday, December 10, 2022, at the age of 57. W.L. was born on April 10, 1965, in Cleveland, Texas, to parents W.L. Sr. and Linda Odle Duff.

W.L. was a fireman and paramedic for 10 years with the Houston Fire Department. After leaving the fire department, he worked in the logging business for several years. He was PCRA calf roper, and roping was one of his greatest passions in life.

W.L. was preceded in death by his father, W.L. Duff, Sr.; grandmothers, Charlene Doherty and Vanona Duff; grandfathers, Edward Duff and Alfred Odle; aunt, Hazel Duff. He is survived by his mother, Linda Duff; daughters Taylor Tompkins and husband Ethen, Logan Richardson and husband Michael; grandchildren Marshall Tompkins, Jasper Tompkins, Lou’Casey Richardson, Lorelei Richardson and Luke Richardson; aunt, Patsy Kite; uncle, Benny Kite.

A graveside service will be held on Thursday, December 15, 2022, at noon at Peebles Cemetery in Goodrich, Texas, with Minister Harlene Sadler officiating. Pallbearers will be Michael Richardson, Ethen Tompkins, Robbie Morgan, Shiloh Lemons, Jakob Miller, Joey Hearren, Matthew Reno, Trevor Montgomery.

The family would like to invite everyone to join them for lunch at Pearl’s Place, formerly Corner Space Venue located at 340 Pan American Drive, Suite B5, Livingston, Texas 77351 immediately following the graveside service.

