Ernest Earl Smith was born in Dayton, Texas, on November 17, 1949, to parents, Ernest Arlis and Clara Fay Smith. He passed away on December 15, 2022 in Cleveland, Texas, at the age of 73.

Ernest served our country in the US Army and was a construction worker. He was a lifelong resident of Cleveland. His greatest love was his family and he will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. Ernest was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest and Clara Fay Smith; brother, Rickey Arlis Smith.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 42 years, Mary Smith; children, Nona Kay Waxman and husband John, Earl Eugene Smith and wife Goldie Marie, James Alexander Smith and wife Brenda, Cassandra Ann Smith, and Roxane Irene Cherry; 14 grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren; brother, Marvin Ray Smith; ½ brother Joseph Allen Smith; ½ sister, Sheila Ann Jeffcoat. Visitation will be at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home on Saturday, December 17, 2022 from 5-8pm. Funeral Service will be in the Pace-Stancil Funeral Home Chapel on Sunday, December 18, 2022 at 2pm with Darell McAdams officiating. Burial will follow in the Magnolia Cemetery in Cleveland.

