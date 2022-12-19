Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office hosts 5th Annual Operation Blue Elf Bikes and Badges

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, along with the support of all Montgomery County constable offices, Montgomery County Hospital District, and Willis Fire Department, teamed up to provide bicycles and a Christmas Experience for over 300 children at the 5th Annual Operation Blue Elf Bikes and Badges event on Saturday, Dec. 17.

After receiving a bicycle, kids were able to tour emergency vehicles, meet the men and women of law enforcement, and even take a photo with a very special Blue Santa.

This event was made possible by the generous support from community partners: Waste Connections, Woodforest National Bank, HEB, Enchanted Party Rentals, and Montgomery County Sheriff’s Citizens Academy Alumni Association. These organizations helped make this event a fun-filled day for first responders and kids alike.

Montgomery County Sheriff Rand Henderson visits with Blue Santa during the Operation Blue Elf Bikes and Badges event on Saturday, Dec. 17.

“The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank all of our Law Enforcement and First Responder partners for their generous support and friendship. We could not have made this event successful without you. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and all Montgomery First Responders would like to wish our citizens a very Merry Christmas,” according to a statement from the sheriff’s office.

Operation Blue Elf Bikes and Badges paired up children and first responders to celebrate Christmas.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

