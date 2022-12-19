Martha Jo Ward passed peacefully at home in Conroe, Texas, on December 14, 2022 at the age of 77. She was born in Sumrall, Miss., on September 30, 1945.

Martha is survived by son B.J. Ward and wife Kristel with their children Abbey, Emma, and Evan. Brother Marvin Edward Quick and wife Rose Irene of San Antonio. She is preceded in death by parents Horace Dale and Lois Quick; sisters Margie Lou Smith and Marcline Fairley; brothers Hulon Lamar and James Irvin Quick.

Martha worked at Southwestern Bell where she retired after 40-plus years. After retirement, she worked at Conroe Hospital. She was an avid reader and she loved going to church and attended Assembly of God churches in Shepherd and Livingston.

A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

