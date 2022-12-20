Public input needed for Liberty County Strategic Plan

Texas Target Communities, a service program at Texas A&M University, is working with Liberty County government, stakeholders, and citizens to update the county’s strategic plan, building on the successes and addressing the new challenges and opportunities that have arisen in the six years since the 2016 Liberty County Strategic Plan.

Public input is needed and will be accepted through Jan. 31, 2022. This document will be used to guide community growth for the next 20 years and covers a variety of topics including development, housing, economy, health, transportation and the environment.

In the fall of 2015, the County of Liberty and Texas Target Communities partnered to create a task force to represent the community.

The task force was integral to the planning process, contributing the thoughts, desires, and opinions of community members—as well as their enthusiasm about Liberty’s future. This 14-month planning process ended in August 2016. The result of this collaboration is the County of Liberty Strategic Plan, which is the official policy guide for the community’s growth over the next 20 years.

T he Texas Target Communities program was initiated in 1993 by the Department of Landscape Architecture and Urban Planning at Texas A&M University. This program selects small communities from the state of Texas and provides residents with valuable assistance in planning.

At the same time it serves as a “real world” learning laboratory for graduate students. Students gain valuable planning experience while the targeted community receives assistance that can make a positive difference in the quality of urban life for its residents. Communities are chosen for participation in the program based on demonstrated need and their commitment to the planning process.

People can learn more about the planning process and provide input at https://texastargetcommunities.mysocialpinpoint.com/liberty-county.

