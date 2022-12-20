Shirley June Ewing, 81, of Daisetta, Texas, went to be with her Heavenly Father on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at Baptist Hospital in Beaumont, Texas. Mrs. Ewing was born on March 10, 1941, to the late Jasper William DeFoor and Grace Jewel Coliron in Heavener, Okla.

Mrs. Ewing was a loving mother to her family. She loved to read, and looked forward to having family, grandchildren, and friends over for food, and coffee, especially for the Holidays. She enjoyed tending to her rosebushes and potted plants. She loved her dogs. She was a faithful servant to her Heavenly Father. Mrs, Ewing will be greatly missed by all who loved her.

Mrs. Ewing is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Chester Ray Ewing; daughters, Regina Majors, Debra Thompson, Deeya Wilson; brother, Paul DeFoor; sister, Bobbie Brawshaw; grandchildren, Heather Wells, Timothy Majors, and William Majors.

Those left to cherish her memory are her son, Dean Majors and wife Nina Of Daisetta, Texas; daughters, Carla Moore of Daisetta, Texas, Colinda Carbaugh and hisband Robert of Daisetta, Texas, Paulett Sangco and husband David of Houston, Texas, Crystal Roach and husband Doug of Temple, Texas, Diane Arnst of LA: brother, Ernie DeFoor and wife Sharon of Conroe, Texas; sisters, Joyce Manning of Pearland, Texas, Carolyn Kane of Payson, Arizona, Wanda Speck of Pasadena, Texas, Linda Pena and husband Carlos of Midland, Texas; twenty five grandchildren, twenty seven great grandchildren, one great great grandson; many nieces, nephews, family members and a host of friends.

A Service of Remembrance will be held on Thursday, December 22, 2022 2:00 pm at Faith & Family Chapel with Past Woody Sonnier officiating. A gathering of family and friends will begin at 12:00 pm until service time. Cremation under the direction of Faith & Family.

