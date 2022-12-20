Florence Irene Lopez, 65, passed away on December 15, 2022, at Houston Methodist Hospital in Baytown, Texas. She was the wife of Pedro Lopez. They shared 38 wonderful years of marriage together.

She was born on June 28, 1957, in Tomball, Texas, and was the daughter of Delbert E. O’Neal and Faye Louise Hammock O’Neal. After graduating from Cy Fair High School, she went on to obtain her cosmetology license. She enjoyed a fulfilling career as a beautician and made many lifelong friends.

She loved to fish, and spend time with her family and friends, usually over a home cooked meal. She volunteered at her church, Our Lady of Light, and the local food bank. Flo also enjoyed trips to the beach, casinos, and the family ranch in Mexico.

Flo is survived by her husband Pedro Lopez of Matehuala, San Luis Potosí; her sons Stephen and wife Melanie O’Neal of Anahuac, Texas, Isaac C. Lopez of Hankamer, Texas; her grandchildren Addison Faye O’Neal, Gracie Nance, and Monte Price; her great-grandson Westyn Price; her dog, Poli; and a host of other loving relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by father Delbert Ernest O’Neal; her mother Faye Louise O’Neal; her sisters Debra Dorris, Shirley Spinx; and her brothers Leslie Ray and Delbert Ernest O’Neal, Jr.

Friends are invited to visit with the family from 5pm until 7pm, on Thursday, December 22, 2022, in the chapel of Sterling Funeral Home, 1201 S. Main Street in Anahuac. A funeral service will be held at 10am, on Friday, December 23, 2022, at the funeral home, with Fr. Phillip Tran as the Celebrant.

