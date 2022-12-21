David Lee Sheives was born September 21, 1962, and passed away on December 15, 2022, at the age of 60.

Born in Harlingen, Texas, to James Marvin Sheives and Carolyn Jean Andert on September 21, 1962, David was a product of Houston for the better part of his life. He graduated from Lamar High School in 1981, subsequently attending the University of Houston and graduating in 1984 with a degree in Factory Management.

While attending the University of Houston, David was an active member of SAE fraternity and later became the President of that fraternity. He developed many lifelong friendships in that environment and was proud of his fraternity brothers and fellow local university graduates.

David grew up in a large blended family. He was close to his stepbrothers as well as his brother, Danny, and his sister Megan Deal Wells. David married Lola Virginia Lazarz in 1996 and together they raised two sons, Thomas and Sam. Thomas and Sam were the love and pride of David’s life. He adored them and treasured fatherhood like no other.

Like many of his generation, David was an amateur historian and especially enjoyed studying WWII. He loved to take his boys to historical sights and teach them any history that applied to that region. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time cooking with Thomas and Sam.

He was a member of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, where he enjoyed ‘competing’ with the BBQ cook-off team. David had an infectious smile and a witty sense of humor and was always welcoming when he saw you, although many would say his humor was mixed with a healthy dose of sarcasm.

David is preceded in death by his stepfather, Edgar Jackson (Jack) Deal and his father, James Marvin Sheives.

He is survived by his mother, Carol Andert Deal; his siblings, James Daniel Sheives (Veronica), David Alan Deal, Jon Dupre Deal (Katie), Christian Joseph Deal and Megan Deal Wells (Dustin). Left to cherish his memory are his sons, Thomas Baker Sheives and Samuel Ashby Sheives. His girlfriend, Nancy Janosky Schnell, also survives David. He will be deeply missed and always loved.

A Celebration of Life will be Friday, December 23, 2022 at 5 pm at Station 3, 1919 Houston Ave., Houston, Texas 77007.

All that knew him know that David loved a good party, therefore, please wear your best jeans and boots in honor of him.

To view his online obituary, or post a tribute to his family, go to http://www.pacestancil.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Pace-Stancil Funeral Home, 1304 N. Cleveland, Dayton, Texas 77535, 936-258-5300.

