Sharon Dee “Sherry” Vien of Cleveland, Texas was born September 19, 1944 in Henderson, Texas to parents, Millard Akin and Dorothy Melton Akin. She passed away in Conroe, Texas, on December 19, 2022 at the age of 78. Sherry was a long time employee of the City of Cleveland Municipal Court. Her greatest love was for her family and she will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. Sherry was preceded in death by her parents, Millard and Dorothy Akin; her soulmate and husband, Alf Vien; and son, Philip Vien. Sherry is survived by her daughter, Chris Vien; grandson, Aaron Vien; son, Trevor Vien; and grandsons, Austin Vien and Colton Vien.

