Margaret Sue (Sellers) Johnson of Splendora, Texas was born July 13, 1944 in Mansfield, Louisiana to parents James and Edna Sellers. She left this Earth for her heavenly home on Tuesday, December 20, 2022 at the age of 78.

Margaret was preceded in death by her parents James and Edna Sellers; daughter, Robin; sisters Marie, Barbabra, Hattie, Loulamae and Carolyn; and brother James “JT” Sellers. She leaves behind her husband Frank Johnson; daughters Lisa and Lori; son Chris; grandchildren Kristen, Mikey, Jacob, Ryan, Nick, Samuel; great-grandchildren Layla, Brody, Della and Tayton and sister-in-law, Mary.

Visitation is scheduled for Thursday, December 22, 2022 from 5pm – 8pm at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home in Cleveland, Texas. A funeral service will take place on Friday, December 23, 2022 at 1:00pm at the Pace-Stancil Chapel in Cleveland, Texas. Interment will follow at Pace-Stancil Memorial Rest Gardens.

