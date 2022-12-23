Beatrice Ella Sharp, 97, of Hardin, Texas went to be with her Lord and Savior on December 9, 2022 at her home with her loving family at her side. Bea was born on July 6, 1925 in Jefferson Parish, Louisiana to her parents Otis Stelly and Laura Duhon Stelly.

Bea met the love of her life Captain Jack Sharp while working at Jimmy Walkers in Kemah, Texas. The handsome captain owned a ship yard next to the restaurant. They married on January 22, 1955 and were together 40 years until his death. Bea and Jack had one child (Kathy Bea) and lived in Bacliff, Texas during their younger years where Bea was a member of First Baptist Church of Bacliff. She served as choir director and was active in all the church functions. The family lived in League City, Texas then relocated to Miami Beach, Florida.

Bea, again serving the Lord, joined Miami Shores Baptist and taught Sunday school and sang in the choir there. Jack retired and Texas was calling Bea and Jack back home. Bea loved to work in the garden and take care of her flower beds, she especially loved roses. In her younger years she was a member of the garden club and could make gorgeous flower arrangements. Sewing was a hobby of hers and sewed formal gowns and two piece dress suits and jackets that were beautiful. The family loved her Cajun cooking and she loved to cook for them. The homemade pies that came out of her kitchen were wonderful and she always had one on the counter in case company came by. Hardin Baptist Church was a major part of her life and she was there every time the doors were open. Bea taught Sunday school and sang in the choir there for decades and she dearly loved her church family. She will be missed by all that loved her.

She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Jack Sharp, her brothers Jessie Stelly, Lee Roy Stelly and Floyd Stelly, her sisters Gussie DuBois and Mable Fontenot.

Bea leaves behind to cherish her memory, her daughter Katherine Smith, granddaughter Kristy Smith Mason and husband JR, great-granddaughter Harper Faith Mason and a legion of loving friends and relatives.

A visitation with the family will be held on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 from 10:00 am-11:00 am at Hardin Baptist Church with a Memorial service to begin at 11:00 am. Arrangements are under the direction of Allison Funeral Service of Liberty, Texas. Online condolences can be made at http://www.allisonfuneralservice.com.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Hardin Baptist Church.

