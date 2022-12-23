Sandra Yvonne Skinner Mathis, 55, of Mont Belvieu, Texas, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, December 15, 2022, in Houston. She was born on September 3, 1967, in Dayton, Texas, to Maxine Yvonne Scroggins and the late Benjamin Franklin (Frank) Skinner. Sandra was a dedicated and faithful servant of the Lord and a member of Old River Baptist Church in Old River-Winfree.

Sandra graduated from Tarkington High School with the class of 1986. She furthered her education by graduating from the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor with a B.A. in Psychology in 1990 and Amberton University with a Master of Arts degree in Counseling in 1993. Sandra spent many years as a marriage and family counselor, but changed careers in 2016 working for Brubaker and Associates, in Houston, as a real estate appraiser.

Sandra pursued many interests, some of which included her fondness for exercising and fitness, cycling, golfing, fishing, reading, camping, and watching her favorite sports teams. She had a love for being outdoors, was extremely outgoing and energetic.

Sandra was a loving wife, mother, and sister. Also known as the “cool” Aunt, who loved her nieces and nephews as if they were her own children. Sandra was incredibly strong in her faith, her convictions and her personality. She was very compassionate and will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by all who knew and loved her.

Sandra was preceded in death by her father Frank and her father and mother-in-law Jerry L. and Barbara Mathis. She leaves behind her beloved husband of thirty-two years, Gary Mathis of Mont Belvieu, her mother Maxine of Nacogdoches, her children Zachary Skinner Mathis and Grace Yvonne MengGe Mathis both of Mont Belvieu; her siblings Steve Chandler of Nacogdoches, Lisa Brashear and husband Andy of Woodworth, Louisiana, Michael Skinner and wife Lynn of Corpus Christi, Dianne Boothe of Houston, David Bergeron and wife Glenna of Colorado, her numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.

Friends are invited to visit with the family beginning at 12:30 pm, on Thursday, December 22, 2022, in the sanctuary of Old River Baptist Church, 12948 FM 1409, Old River-Winfree, Texas, 77535. A celebration of Sandra’s life will begin at 2:00 pm at the church with Bro. Wes Hinote officiating.

Condolences can be shared online with the family by visiting http://www.SterlingFuneralHome.com

