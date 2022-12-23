Ruth Anne Miller, 71, of Anahuac, Texas, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, in Baytown, Texas. She was born on August 13, 1951, in Liberty, Texas, to the late Hugh James and Laura Maxine Rutledge Forrest. Ruth Anne graduated from Anahuac High School with the class of 1969 and received her Associates Degree in Journalism from Lon Morris in Jacksonville, Texas.

Ruth Anne was known by many from her work at the local post office in Anahuac, where she remained a dedicated employee for thirty-seven years until her retirement. She was dedicated to her faith in the Lord and served on numerous committees through her involvement and membership at the First United Methodist Church in Anahuac. Ruth Anne in the past worked on the church finances, sang in the choir and currently spent her Mondays at the church doing whatever was needed. She was a pillar in the community serving those in need and was very involved with the American Legion Hall.

Ruth Anne pursued many interests, some of which included her passion for reading, writing and sewing. Her favorite hobby of all was spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Ruth Anne was very proud of her family and of all of their accomplishments. She will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by all who knew and loved her.

Ruth Anne was preceded in death by her parents; her father-in-law Loicey Miller; and her son-in-law Jeffery Hall. She leaves behind to cherish her loving memory, her children Hillary Hall of Anahuac, Ross Miller of Anahuac, and Ryan Miller and wife Kassandra of Blue Ridge; her grandchildren Lane and Quinn Hall, Isabella, Emilia, Ian and Asher Miller; her brother Randy Forrest and partner Jean Abshire Forrest; her mother-in-law Lula Miller; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.

Honoring the family by serving as pallbearers are Clint Fancher, Brandon Bess, Ottmar Schimek, Sean Forrest, Tyler Forrest, and Pudge Willcox.

Friends are invited to visit with the family beginning at 3pm, in the sanctuary at First Methodist Church in Anahuac, 204 Trinity Street in Anahuac. A funeral service will follow at 4pm at the church with Pastor Cary Wilkins officiating. Interment in Anahuac Cemetery will be private.

Condolences and memories can be shared online at http://www.sterlingfuneralhome.com

