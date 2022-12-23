Leslie Jay Lynn Arkabauer, 21, of Dayton, TX, went to be with the Lord on Friday, December 16, 2022. Leslie was born to Louis Armstrong Jr. and Tavasha Arkabauer on November 17, 2001, in Cleveland, TX.

Leslie was vibrant, beautiful, out spoken, and never cared about anyone’s opinion. She was the meanest sweetest person you would ever meet. When Leslie stepped into a dark room, you could see the light in her that made her so special. She always loaded up to go on any adventure someone was going on. Leslie gets that from her mama, she was always loading up to go places too. She loved to go go go… Her mama did too. Leslie loved the drama and all the attention that went with it. She was a young mom, but a great mom. Her babies were her everything. She always made sure her babies were safe and protected from anything that would come at them. Everyone loved her. She loved to be the center of attention. She loved wearing bright red lipstick, wearing no bra, and the color blue. If she loved you, she loved you for life no matter what. Leslie was a ray of sunshine on a beautiful day and other times she was like a match, one strike and she’d burn the house down. Our world will never be the same with her gone, but her memories will live on forever. Leslie’s vibrancy shined everywhere she went, she was extremely full of life. She will be loved and missed by all who knew her. #FOREVER 21

Leslie is preceded in death by her grandparents, Mary Smith, FredDee Meche, Barbara Smith, Staci Loffet, Louis Armstrong Sr.; uncles, Jay Young, Buddy Weaver, Frankie Weaver, Justin Banning, Tracy Banning; and best friend, Kami Kabernik. Those left to cherish her memory are her father, Louis Armstrong Jr. and wife Kristina Davidson of Montgomery, TX; mother, Tavasha Arkabauer of Dayton, TX; ; other dads, George Banning III of Liberty, TX, Clyde Fregia and wife Desiree of Oakdale, LA; boyfriend, Sergio Valdez of Dayton, TX; son Jacob Valdez of Dayton, TX; daughter, Kamill Valdez of Dayton, TX; grandparents, Jerry Meche of Devers, TX, Odice Smith and wife Tanda of Dayton, TX, Mark Marsh Jr. and wife Mona of Quincy, MI, and Georgia and husband Lee Simon; in-laws, Danny and wife Kathy Tidwell of Dayton, TX; aunts, Sammi Marsh of Michigan, Heaven Pann and husband Josh of Evadale, TX, Tommi Tate of Mississippi, Patience Beitz and husband Jason of Hull, TX, Hannah Wright of Dayton, TX, Jazimen Smith of Dayton, TX, Mandi Smith and husband Chucky of Dayton, TX, Casey Trine of Dayton, TX, Charlie Smith of Dayton, TX, Jolena Marsh of Michigan, Jennifer Sanders and husband Chris of Daisetta, TX, Tina and husband John Perkins of Louisiana, and Nicki Strahm and husband Keith of Liberty, TX; uncles, Mark Marsh III and wife Casey of Dayton, TX, Bishop Smith and wife Rebecca of Harleton, TX, Frank James of Fort Worth, TX, and Jeremy Welch of Liberty, TX; brothers, Austin Arkabauer of Dayton, TX, Kris Kreuzer of Liberty, TX, Conner Armstrong of Dayton, TX, Chase Davidson of Montgomery, TX, and Austin Davidson of Montgomery, TX; sisters, Savanna Armstrong of Dayton, TX, Maddison Fregia of Oakdale, LA, Mackenzie Clare of Montgomery, TX, and Haley Armstrong of Dayton, TX, and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, and a host of family and friends.

A Service of Remembrance will be held on Friday, December 23, 2022 at Faith and Family Funeral Chapel in Batson, TX at 2:00 pm with Reverend Cody East officiating. Gathering of Family and Friends will be held on Friday, December 23, 2022 at Faith and Family Funeral Chapel in Batson, TX at 12:00 pm til service time. Interment will be at Hillside Cemetery in Liberty, TX.

Honoring Leslie as pallbearers are Bishop Smith, Odice Smith, Chase Davidson, Austin Davidson, Caden Coffin, and Chris Sanders. Honorary pallbearers are Charlie Smith and Austin Arkabauer.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

