Coy Wendell Frizzell, 86, of Hardin, Texas, passed away on Sunday, December 18, 2022, in Beaumont, Texas. He was born on May 11, 1936, in Goodwater, Oklahoma, to the late Herby Calvin and Johnnie Nomal Shurffield Frizzell. Coy attended Dayton High School. He proudly served our country in the United States Navy. Coy was a member of Kenifick Southern Baptist Church.

Coy pursued many interests, some of which included his passion for doing yard work, which he was very particular about and how it was done. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing and tending his wife’s rose bushes. Coy was a tough, strong willed man. He was also smart, yet very stubborn; and when he set his mind to do something, he did it. Coy will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by all who knew and loved him.

Coy was preceded in death by his parents; his late wife of thirty-seven years Ruth Ellen Frizzell; his late wife of six years Pearl Frizzell; his two sons Guy and Coy Frizzell; his grandson Bruce Garbs; his siblings Esther Fortune and husband James, Dalton Frizzell, Nita Walker, and Gary Frizzell. He leaves behind to cherish his loving memory, his children Danny Frizzell of Hardin, Cathy Leto of Dayton and Sandra Garbs and husband John of Highlands; his companion of many years JoAnn Thomas of Beaumont; his sister Janet Melancon of Rayne, Louisiana; his fifteen grandchildren; his many great-grandchildren; his numerous nieces and nephews; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.

Friends are invited to visit with the family from 5pm until 7pm, on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, in the chapel of Sterling Funeral Home, 602 N. Main Street, Dayton, Texas, 77535. A Funeral service will be held at 10am, on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at the funeral home. A graveside service will immediately follow in Hardin Chapel Cemetery.

Condolences can be shared online with the family by visiting http://www.SterlingFuneralHome.com

To send flowers to the family, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

