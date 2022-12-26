Glyn Allen Gray, 79, of Anahuac, Texas, and formerly of Baytown, passed away unexpectedly, at his home on Tuesday, December 20, 2022. He was born on November 16, 1943, in Mansfield, Louisiana, to the late Samuel Bruce Gray and Lura Oneita Grimsley McLean. Glyn graduated from Mary Carroll High School in Corpus Christi with the class of 1962 and received his Bachelors degree from Texas A&I in Kingsville. He proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam Conflict.

Glyn worked in gas measurement for over twenty-five years with Tenneco Oil. He later joined Channel Industries in La Porte where he remained for thirty years until his official retirement. Glyn was dedicated in his faith in the Lord and he served his church faithfully. He was a former longtime member at St. Mark’s United Methodist Church in Baytown and was a current member at the First United Methodist Church in Anahuac. Glyn and his wife Linda found joy in volunteer work at St. James House in Baytown where they often served communion to the residents.

Glyn pursued many interests, some of which included hunting, fishing and gardening. He could be found tinkering in the kitchen, canning pickles and making a fresh loaf of bread. Glyn enjoyed antiquing and working on his Model A classic car. His favorite hobby of all was spending time with his family, especially his daughters and grandchildren, all of whom he was devoted to and very proud of all of their accomplishments. Glyn loved his family unconditionally and they all, were the love and of pride of his life. He will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by all who knew and loved him.

Glyn was preceded in death by his parents. He leaves behind to cherish his loving memory, his wife of fifty-five years, Linda Shaw Gray; his daughters Michelle James and husband Trent, Jessica Rutledge and husband Anthony, and Amanda Smoke and husband Chris; his grandchildren Belle and Layla Rutledge, Preston, Hayden and Jackson James, Mia and Luke Smoke; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.

Honoring the family by serving as pallbearers will be Trent James, Anthony Rutledge, Chris Smoke, Preston James, Hayden James and Jackson James. Honorary pallbearer will be Luke Smoke.

Friends are invited to visit with the family beginning at 10am, on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, in the sanctuary at the First United Methodist Church in Anahuac, 204 Trinity Street in Anahuac. A funeral service will follow at 11am, at the church, with Pastor Cary Wilkins and Pastor Kenn Munn officiating. A graveside service and committal will immediately follow in Anahuac Cemetery.

Condolences and memories can be shared online at http://www.sterlingfuneralhome.com

To send flowers to the family, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

