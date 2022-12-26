William “Bill” Harold Jordan, 68, of Batson, Texas, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday, December 19, 2022. William was born to the late Harold Clark Jordan and Helen Marie Vachala on June 25, 1954. Bill was a draftsman for many years.

The most strong minded and patient man you’d meet. He could speak to you without saying a word, you knew he loved you and was proud with just a look. He was the best listener and was more than a daddy and pawpaw to his family, he was a friend. He loved his kids and grandkids more than anything. He was a hard worker. He loved to garden, if you needed to find him, he’d usually be in the fields. He had a master green thumb, he could take a stick and turn it into a fruit tree. He was constant, he knew what he stood for and didn’t change. He was a man of logic, if his kids or grandkids ever needed to know something they asked, he seemed to know it all and loved to learn more. The only time you didn’t disturb him was when the weather channel was on. He knew simplicity and that it didn’t take much to live a good life. What seemed like the smallest impacts to some left the biggest imprints on the hearts of those who loved him.

Mr. Jordan is preceded in death by his father, Harold Clark Jordan and brother Glenn Jordan.

Those left to cherish his memory are his mother, Helen Marie Vachala; sons, Ross Jordan and wife Cathie of Batson, TX and Johnny Jordan and wife Danyelle of Batson, TX; daughter, Hanna Walston and husband Ronnie of Batson, TX; brother, Brad Jordan of Saratoga, TX; sisters, Carol McClain of Deer Park, TX, Gaynelle Storey of Sealy, TX, Jan Rangel of LaGrange, TX, Patricia Costner of Willis, TX, Cheryl “Tot” Shann of Manvel, TX; grandkids, Victoria and husband Collin, Kennedy, Miley, Aybrie, Alayna, Lily, DJ, Jena, and Jonathan; great grandson, Cayse and a host of family and friends.

A Service of Remembrance will be held at 12:00 pm on Friday, December 23, 2022 at Calvary Tabernacle in Batson, TX with Reverend Tolbert Hudspeth. Gathering of Family and Friends will be held on Thursday, December 22, 2022 at Calvary Tabernacle from 5:00 pm – 8:00 pm. Interment will follow to Guedry Cemetery in Batson, TX. Honoring Mr. Jordan as pallbearers are Justin Wakefield, Jeremiah Storey, Matt Granger, Collin Chesson, Ronnie Walston, Timothy Whittley, James Jordan.

