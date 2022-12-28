Melanie Ann LeBlanc Croker, 61, of Dayton, passed away Monday, December 26, 2022, at her home. She was born December 11, 1961, in Lake Arthur, La., to her late parents, Martial Danny LeBlanc and Wanda Derouen LeBlanc.

Melanie had lived in Dayton since 1990, grew up in Lake Arthur, Louisiana and had previously lived in Jennings, Louisiana and Houston, Texas. She served as the Chief of Staff for the Liberty County Voters Registrar and enjoyed sewing, cooking and the Dallas Cowboys,

She was preceded in death by her parents; nephew, Clay LeBlanc; sister, Carol Moss and numerous aunts, uncles, grandparents and friends.

Survivors include her significant other, Dennis Jaynes; step-mother, Elrena LeBlanc; children, Mandy Morgan and her husband, Mike, Daniel Croker and his wife, Meagan, Khristina Croker, Laura Pulk and her husband, Stewart, Matthew Jaynes and Preston Jaynes and his wife, Aggie; grandchildren, Michael, Jr., Rachel, Wyatt, Stormy, Hannah, Hailee, River, Ryder, Kwentyn, Weston, Waylon, Harley, Penny and Addie; brothers and sisters, Jerry Taylor and his wife, Jackie, Monica LeJeune and her husband, Pancho, Chance LeBlanc and Martha Cormier and numerous nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Thursday, December 29, 2022 at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home in Dayton. A service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, December 30, 2022 at the funeral home with Pastor David Hilton officiating. Burial will follow at Magnolia Park Cemetery in Dayton.

Serving as pallbearers will be Kevin Maher, James McRae, Adam Herpin, Klint Bush, Preston Jaynes and Matthew Jaynes. Honorary pallbearers will be Daniel Croker, Chance LaBlanc, Jerry Taylor, Wyatt Morgan, Weston Croker, Waylon Croker, River Howze, Ryder Howze, Stew Pulk and Kwentyn Pulk,

To view her online obituary, or post a tribute to her family, go to http://www.pacestancil.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Pace-Stancil Funeral Home, 1304 N. Cleveland, Dayton, Texas 77535, 936-258-5300.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

