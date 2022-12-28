On Saturday, December 24, 2022, Helen Marie Sumner, loving wife and mother of 3 children, passed away at the age of 82.

Marie was born on March 18, 1940, in Shepherd, TX to Albert Wesley Riffe and Hermen Marie Lovett Cannon. On July 29, 1955, she married Jim Bob Sumner. They raised two sons, Bobby and Keith, and one daughter Janet.

She worked many years as a floral designer helping numerous families and couples plan their events with absolutely gorgeous flower arrangements to make their special occasion perfect. At the same time she assisted her husband in his entrepreneurial endeavors in the management of their convenient stores, tire shop, garbage service company and construction clean up service company. She enjoyed the earlier years of her marriage playing in a softball league with her daughter on the sidelines in a crib, and on a bowling league with her husbands participation as they were raising their young family. She loved spending her time crafting, sewing, and studying the word of God. Marie also enjoyed her many years being a participating member and volunteer of the Woodlands Baptist Church in Splendora, TX. She was known for her quick wit, her infectious smile, and her kind and compassionate spirit.

Marie was preceded in death by her husband Jim Bob Sumner, her father Albert Wesley Riffe, her mother Hermen Marie Lovett Cannon, and her brother Robert Arnold Riffe. She is survived by her daughter, Janet Marie Campbell and her husband Clarence, her sons Bobby Sumner, Wesley Keith Sumner and wife Tina, as well as numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren who she was loved by all. The pallbearers Lee Tidwell, Wesley C. Sumner, Dustin Dickey, Jonathan Harcrow, Jonathan Harcrow, Jr.

Donnie Stephens, and honorary Pallbearer Clarence Weldon Campbell III. The family request that in lieu of flowers donations be sent to Woodland Baptist Church P.O. Box 611 Splendora, Texas 77372

