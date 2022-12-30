Liberty County Jail arrest report, Dec. 28, 2022

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Dec. 28, 2022:
- Williams, Anthony Joseph – Theft of Property
- Godinez, Angel – Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence
- Reed, John Anthony – Parole Violation
- Hernandez, Ricardo – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Montes-Araujo, Conrrado – Driving While Intoxicated
- Jeanes, Yulles Dwight Jr. – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Frank, Courtnei Jermal – Hold for Harris County
- Slanina, Kimberly Ann – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Theft of Property (no mugshot)
- Powers, Adam Joseph – Burglary of a Habitation, Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, Failure to Identify Fugitive/Give False Information and Parole Violation
- Molliere, Paul Bryan – Bond Forfeiture-Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Chau, Barbara Yaniela – Forged Instruments and Grand Theft
- Evans, Chelsie L – Burglary of a Habitation With Intent to Commit Other Felony
- Jimenez-Gonzalez, Jose – Stopping, Standing or Parking on Traveled Highway, Expired Inspection, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility