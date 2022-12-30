Liberty County Jail arrest report, Dec. 28, 2022

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Dec. 28, 2022:

  • Williams, Anthony Joseph – Theft of Property
  • Godinez, Angel – Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence
  • Reed, John Anthony – Parole Violation
  • Hernandez, Ricardo – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Montes-Araujo, Conrrado – Driving While Intoxicated
  • Jeanes, Yulles Dwight Jr. – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Frank, Courtnei Jermal – Hold for Harris County
  • Slanina, Kimberly Ann – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Theft of Property (no mugshot)
  • Powers, Adam Joseph – Burglary of a Habitation, Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, Failure to Identify Fugitive/Give False Information and Parole Violation
  • Molliere, Paul Bryan – Bond Forfeiture-Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Chau, Barbara Yaniela – Forged Instruments and Grand Theft
  • Evans, Chelsie L – Burglary of a Habitation With Intent to Commit Other Felony
  • Jimenez-Gonzalez, Jose – Stopping, Standing or Parking on Traveled Highway, Expired Inspection, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility
