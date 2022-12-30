Liberty County Jail arrest report, Dec. 28, 2022

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Dec. 28, 2022:

Williams, Anthony Joseph – Theft of Property

Godinez, Angel – Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence

Reed, John Anthony – Parole Violation

Hernandez, Ricardo – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Montes-Araujo, Conrrado – Driving While Intoxicated

Jeanes, Yulles Dwight Jr. – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Frank, Courtnei Jermal – Hold for Harris County

Slanina, Kimberly Ann – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Theft of Property (no mugshot)

Powers, Adam Joseph – Burglary of a Habitation, Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, Failure to Identify Fugitive/Give False Information and Parole Violation

Molliere, Paul Bryan – Bond Forfeiture-Possession of a Controlled Substance

Chau, Barbara Yaniela – Forged Instruments and Grand Theft

Evans, Chelsie L – Burglary of a Habitation With Intent to Commit Other Felony

Jimenez-Gonzalez, Jose – Stopping, Standing or Parking on Traveled Highway, Expired Inspection, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility

Chau, Barbara Yaniela Evans, Chelsie L Frank, Courtnei Jermal Godinez, Angel Hernandez, Ricardo Jeanes, Yulles Dwight Jr. Molliere, Paul Bryan Montes-Araujo, Conrrado Powers, Adam Joseph Reed, John Anthony Williams, Anthony Joseph

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

