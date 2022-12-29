Two Cleveland men charged in connection to murder of Onalaska woman

The San Jacinto County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the murder of an 18-year-old Onalaska woman and has charged two men for her death.

According to a statement from SJC Sheriff Greg Capers, on Dec. 28, at approximately 11:55 a.m., the SJC Sheriff’s Office dispatch received a call in reference to a deceased white female located in the 100 block of Ellis Road in Coldspring.

Patrol units arrived on the scene and immediately asked for assistance from the Criminal Investigative Division. The deceased female is identified as Katelyn Michelle Brandon, 18, of Onalaska, Texas, in Polk County.

After consulting with the San Jacinto County Assistant District Attorney Rob Freyer on the scene we decided to contact the Texas Rangers and have them assist us in the processing of this crime scene and investigation.

During the investigation that led straight into the next day of December 29, and after interviewing several witnesses to various portions of this particular gruesome crime, three charges have been filed on two suspects.

Thorin Brewster Keepers, 28, of Cleveland, is charged with first-degree felony Murder and third-degree felony Tampering With or Fabricating Physical Evidence. Daniel W. Keepers, 50, also of Cleveland, is charged with third-degree felony Tampering With or Fabricating Physical Evidence.

The body of the victim in this case was taken to the Harris County Medical Examiner’s Office in Houston, Texas, for a complete autopsy.

Both defendants were taken into custody without incident from their Cleveland address at 4:33 p.m. on Dec. 29, 2022.

Sheriff Capers thanks the following agencies for their help and cooperation in bringing the two men to justice: San Jacinto County District Attorney’s Office, Texas Rangers, Liberty County Sheriff’s Office, Onalaska Police Department and Children’s Safe Harbor Advocacy.

Note: Mugshots of the two men were not available at the time this article was posted.

