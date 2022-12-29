Wreaths Across America honors military veterans

Texas Ram Club – Houston Chapter members recently donated their time and respect to placing wreaths on veteran gravestones at the Houston National Cemetery. Each December club members take part in Wreaths Across America (wreathsacrossamerica.org).

Wreaths Across American is carried out at more than 3,700 locations and in all 50 U.S. states, at sea and abroad.

A person does not have to be part of any organization to attend and donate their time laying wreaths; however, if you own a Ram pickup truck and are interested in finding out more about the Texas Ram Club, please go online to https://www.facebook.com/groups/TRCHouston/ or https://www.instagram.com/trchtx/

Wreaths Across America’s mission is to “Remember, Honor and Teach” respect for military veterans all year long, not just on Veterans Day or Memorial Day.

All throughout the year, the organization strives to show veterans and their families that they are not forgotten and will never be forgotten.

The gravestones of military veterans at Houston National Cemetery are adorned with Christmas wreaths.

