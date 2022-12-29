Wendy’s opening in Dayton this Friday

With revitalized decor, comfortable seating and other amenities, customers will enjoy a stunning new Wendy’s® experience when they visit our brand-new restaurant at 502 Highway 90 in Dayton, Texas.

District Manager Vickye Peck and the rest of the Houston team, including Director of Area Operations Teresa Sheppard, are excited to be a part of the Dayton community. Sheppard believes this restaurant will do very well supporting the local community. Its location makes it situated in a convenient area as Dayton is a pathway for many traveling the beautiful state of Texas.

The store took about four months to build from the ground up and features innovative interior and exterior design, which is part of an ongoing effort to provide an enhanced customer experience — from the high-quality food to the restaurant environment.

A full Wendy’s® menu will be at this location featuring breakfast and the new Italian Mozzarella Chicken and Hamburger, as well as a limited time Peppermint Frosty.

Wendy’s Image Activation initiative, which includes remodeling restaurants and building new restaurants, remains an integral part of the system’s global growth strategy. These projects have created new restaurant jobs and economic growth through construction and development in local communities.

“Even though we are locally owned, based in Sugar Land, we are excited to open our 403rd Wendy’s® restaurant in Dayton. While the local community is small, we anticipate that we will be able to serve travelers in the area high-quality choices for fresh, never frozen hamburgers, original chili, fresh potatoes and salads while also serving America’s Favorite Breakfast,” said Roger Adams, Regional Director of Operations for HAZA Foods.

This new store will open their doors to the Dayton community on Friday, Dec. 30.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

