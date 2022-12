The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Dec. 27, 2022:

Bradley, Sandra Kay – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance and Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle

Saldana, Martin – Cruelty to Livestock-Animal Neglect/Overwork

Zelaya, Edenilson Alexander – Assault Causing Bodily Injury

Chappell, Kara Roxanne – Theft of Property

Leal Alvarado, Suezett – Injury to a Child/Elderly/Disabled Person

