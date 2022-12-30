Thomas “Tommy” Dewayne Hanks, 52, of Dayton, Texas, passed away on Friday, December 23, 2022, with his loving family by his side. He was born on January 11, 1970, in Dayton, Texas, to the late Caren Ann Graves and George Thomas Hanks Jr.

Tommy pursued many interests, some of which included his love for playing the guitar, and listening to music. He was an avid angler and enjoyed hunting. Tommy’s greatest joy was spending time with his family, and his children and grandchildren were his pride and joy. Tommy had a big heart; he would always help anyone in need. He will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by all who knew and loved him.

Tommy was preceded in death by parents; his sister Mitzi Hanks; his brother Richard Hanks; and his niece Kasey Johnson. He leaves behind to cherish his loving memory, his daughters Brittany Hanks of Willis, Cortney Garcia and husband Eric of Dayton; his son Cody Hanks of Splendora; his grandchildren Tristen Platt of Willis, Elliana and Maverick Garcia of Dayton, and Presley Hanks of Splendora; his significant other Debra Campbell of Dayton; his sister Kimberly Taylor; his brother Wesley Hanks; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.

Friends are invited to visit with the family from 5pm until 7pm, on Saturday, December 31, 2022, in the chapel of Sterling Funeral Home, 602 N. Main Street, Dayton, Texas, 77535.

