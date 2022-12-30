Edward Dewayne Dunigan, 68, passed away on December 25, 2022. He was born on December 16, 1954 in Paus Valley, Oklahoma to his parents Bobby R. Dunigan and Iretta Janette Schnider.

Edward was a loving, caring person who never met a stranger. He was the kindest people person you would ever meet and would always carry a conversation with you even if he didn’t know you. As a business owner at Technical Instrument Service Company for 21 years he made sure that he also spent his spare time doing things he enjoyed the most such as taking his boat out to Lake Conroe, going out to the shooting range and playing his guitar, drums and keyboard. Edward will be dearly missed by those who loved and knew him.

Edward was preceded in death by his mother Iretta Janette Schnider. He is survived by his father Bobby R. Dunigan.

Graveside service will take place on Friday, December 30, 2022 at 1:00pm at Fairlawn Cemetery, Liberty, Texas. Online condolences can be made at http://www.allisonfueralservice.com

