Patricia Ann “Patsy” Boucher was born May 25, 1945 in Galveston, Texas to parents, Henry Paul Mansky and Irene Ryan Mansky. She passed away on December 27, 2022 in Kingwood, Texas at the age of 77.

Patsy loved to cook and enjoyed traveling. She dedicated her life in support of animals and animal rescue. She adopted many pets throughout her life, with dogs being her clear favorite. Patsy deeply impacted all who witnessed her love of people, animals, and of the world in general. Our lives are richer for having known Patsy.

She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. Patsy was preceded in death by her parents, Henry Paul Mansky and Irene Mansky; sister, Elsie Millican. She is survived by her husband, Joe Boucher; children, Donna Golden and husband Brad, Troy Sweatt and wife Rita, Kim Eudaley, Patrick Sweatt, Dorothy Stapleton and husband Harold; grandchildren, Janeen Nelson, Dr. Brandi Best PT,DPT, Shanna Stroud, Don Sweatt, Lacreshia Hedgepath, Troy Sweatt, Ryan Sweatt, Violet Ambriz, Bella Ambriz, Austin Ambriz, Holly Seay, Keith Eudaley, Ashley Sweatt, Elizabeth Hendrix, Dr. Chad Stapleton, Cade Stapleton; 26 great grandchildren; sister, Louise Saenz and husband Louis; brother, Henry Paul Mansky and wife Linda; numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.

The family will hold a private celebration of life. In lieu of flowers, the family request that donations be made to animal rescue in Patsy’s honor. Please email dstaplet70@yahoo.com for further information.

