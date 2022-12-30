Troy Donnell Baker Jr. has “slipped the surly bonds of earth . . . and touched the face of God.” He passed from this earth Monday, December 26, of complications from pneumonia.

A lover of all things space and space travel related, Troy loved flying model planes and then drones, a love he passed down to his son Ryan. Troy would have readily accepted an invitation to fly in space.

Born June 5, 196l, Troy graduated from Dayton High School. He worked at Chevron for Brown and Root for several years and then installed satellites.

Married in 1983, Troy is survived by his wife Nancy Brown Westmoreland Baker. Also surviving him are children and their spouses: Megan and Sean Matula of Wentworth, NH; Mollie and Brandon Walker of Newnan, GA; and Ryan Baker and Marleen Malish of Liberty. Grandchildren are Lane Pantalion, Bailey Walker, Avery Parker, Sophie Baker, Aiden Baker, Emmalynn Walker and Liam Clevenger. Troy is also survived by his sisters and their spouses Traci and Jon Moore and TamRa and Randy Kemp and numerous nieces and nephews.

Troy was predeceased by his parents, Doris Robinson and Troy Baker Sr., as well as his grandparents Ann and Hollis Robinson and Gladys Baker Cotton and Emory Baker.

Pall bearers will be Drexel Polasek, Randy Kemp, Jon Moore, Jimmy Davis, Jonathan Moore, Mason Malaer, Matt Pantalion, and Thomas Matherne. Lane Pantalion and Aiden Baker will be honorary pall bearers. The service will be officiated by Ken Davis.

Visitation will be at Pace Stancil Funeral Home in Dayton beginning at 4 p.m. for family and for the public from 5 to 8 p.m. Services will be Thursday at 10 a.m. at Calvary Baptist Church, FM 1960, in Dayton with interment at Magnolia Cemetery. Florist is Katie Westmoreland Zghaib of Wildflower Designs and Events, 936-336-0898.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

