Liberty County Jail arrest report, Dec. 31, 2022

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Dec. 31, 2022:

Mariano, Elias – Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence

Strange, Alicia – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Prohibited Item/Substance in a Correctional Facility and Possession of a Controlled Substance

Strange, Christopher – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Monreal, Lorenzo Giovanni – Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon

Jones, Jennifer – Interfering With Public Duties

