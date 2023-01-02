Liberty County Jail arrest report, Dec. 31, 2022

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Dec. 31, 2022:
- Mariano, Elias – Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence
- Strange, Alicia – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Prohibited Item/Substance in a Correctional Facility and Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Strange, Christopher – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Monreal, Lorenzo Giovanni – Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon
- Jones, Jennifer – Interfering With Public Duties