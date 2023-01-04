Brenda Sue Goff, 70, of Moss Hill, Texas went to be with her Heavenly Father on Sunday, January 1,2023 at Baptist Hospital in Beaumont, Texas. Brenda was born on March 28, 1952 to the late Melvin McDonald and Billie Bryan in Childress, Texas.

Brenda was the youngest of four sisters. She grew up in Channelview, Texas. Her family loved to call her BG. She was small but she was tough. She survived breast cancer twice. She was married to the love of her life Jimmy for 42 years. She loved her family as well as her church family. She also loved horses, Elvis, Gardenias and Dr Pepper. She will forever be in our hearts and missed by everyone.

Brenda is preceded in death by her parents, and sister, Sandra Black.

Those left to cherish her memory are her loving husband of 42 years, Jimmy Goff of Moss Hill, Texas; sons, Michael McIntyre and wife Kristin of Humble, Texas, Jimmy T. Goff and wife Julie of Moss Hill, Texas; daughters, Sandy Brabham and husband Kevin Of Kingwood, Texas, Tammy Struble and husband Daniel of Moss Hill, Texas; sister, Betty Hale of Moss Hill, Texas, Patsy Jaeschke and husband Leslie of Queen City, Texas; grandchildren, Taylor McIntyre, Brooklyn McIntyre, Baylee McIntyre, Cameron McIntyre, Kayla Beatte, Kara Beatte, Ashley Price and husband Garrett, Lacey Davila and husband Joel, Dylan Struble, Cody Goff, Breanna Goff; great-grandchildren, Kenleigh, Kolbeigh, Kaisleigh, Baylon, Cole, Alayah; also many loving relatives and a host of friends.

A Service of Remembrance will be held on Saturday, January 7, 2023 1:00 pm at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church 2988 Hwy 105 Moss Hill, Texas 77575 with Pastor Carlton Bailey officiating, Interment Hardin Chapel cemetery in Hardin, Texas. Honoring Brenda as pallbearers are Cody Goff, Dylan Struble, Joel Davila, Garrett Price, Chris Treece, and Ronnie Treece. Honorary pallbearer is Trent Watson. In lieu of flowers donations to American Cancer Society 1-800-227-2345.

