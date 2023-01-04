Michael David “Mike” Austin, 60, of Mont Belvieu and Gustine, Texas passed away on December 30, 2022, at his home, from heart failure. He was born on January 17, 1962, to the late RJ “Bobby Joe” and Billie Sue Kemp Austin in Baytown, Texas. A graduate of Barbers Hill ISD and The University of Houston, he was a lifelong resident of Mont Belvieu and a local accountant for many years.

He was preceded in death by his mother and father. He is survived by his beloved children, Lynzie Austin Johnson and spouse Adam of Ann Arbor, Joseph D. Austin and wife Erin of Fort Worth, Michael David Austin, Jr. and Robert Joseph Austin III of Mont Belvieu; grandchildren Persephone “Pip” Johnson and Elliot Austin. He is also survived by his brother Robert Austin, Jr. and wife Lisa of Baytown, his sister Kelli Austin, his niece Charlotte Austin McDevitt, her husband Michael, his great niece Hannah of Tyler, his cousin Paul “PT” Williams of Mont Belvieu and many close friends.

Michael was an avid fisherman and loved being outside. Nothing made him happier than being with his family at his ranch in Gustine.

Funeral services will be held at the Mont Belvieu Church of Christ at 9902 Eagle Drive, Mont Belvieu, Texas on January 5, 2023, with a visitation at 10 a.m. and the funeral service to follow at 11:00 a.m. There will be a lunch at First Baptist Church of Mont Belvieu following the service. There will not be a graveside service.

Pallbearers will be Robert Austin, Jr., Joseph Austin, Michael Austin, Jr., Robert Austin III, Alan Daniels, Tim Bethel, Michael Bruce, and Donnie Miller. The service will be conducted by Ron Sellers and is under the direction of Sterling Funeral Home in Dayton, Texas.

While flowers are appreciated, donations in lieu of flowers may be made to Impact Church of Christ with the memo in honor of Mike Austin. Mike had such a big heart for helping his neighbors, and he loved Impact very much. You can use the online link below or you can send a check directly to Impact. Any donations will be put towards Impact’s Homeless Ministry and Life House.

https://pushpay.com/g/impacthoustonchurchofchrist

The family asks in remembrance of Mike that you remember that life is too short. Tell people you love them. Take the time to have a conversation. Love others. He did.

