Patricia Ann Hollingsworth-Dulaney was born October 9, 1945 on Corpus Christi, Texas to parents, Charles Jud and Mildred Mary Jud. She passed away January 1, 2023 in Cleveland, Texas at the age of 77.

Patricia was a housekeeper during the day and a wonderful wife, mother, and grandmother every day. She loved her family very much, especially her grandchildren. Patricia will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles Jud and Mildred Mary Jud; father of her children, Larry Randall Hollingsworth.

Patricia is survived by her husband Jessie Dulaney; children, Darrell Hollingsworth and Lisa, David Hollingsworth and Carey, Jennifer Jones and Travis, and Dennis Hollingsworth and Brandi; grandchildren, Kayla Whitson and Jimmy, Karoline Jones and Dawson, Madalyn Hollingsworth, Zachary Hollingsworth, Allison Jones, Garrett Jones, Dennis Hollingsworth Jr, Samantha Fleming, Kristina Franks, Dakota Farr, and Morgan Lacaze; great granddaughter, Millie Whitson; brother, Clifford Jud; sister, Sandy Peterson; numerous other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home on Wednesday, January 4, 2023 from 6-8pm. Funeral Service will be in the Pace-Stancil Chapel on Thursday, January 5, 2023 at 2pm with Pastor Ron Shirley officiating. Burial will follow in the Oak Shade Cemetery. Pallbearers for the service will be, Garrett Jones, Dawson Jones, Jimmy Whitson, Zachary Hollingsworth, Dennis Hollingsworth Jr, and Trace Shirley.

