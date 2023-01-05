Cleveland Chamber looking for sponsors, auction items ahead of Jan. 20 awards banquet

The Greater Cleveland Chamber of Commerce is hosting a business gala inspired by the 80s on Saturday, Jan. 20, at the Cleveland Civic Center. This will be an evening to remember as guests are encouraged to dress in their 80s-inspired outfits while dining on a meal provided by La Costa Restaurant.

Those in attendance will be treated to an array of exciting activities, such as the popular Heads or Tails game, silent auctions, mystery boxes, DJ music and dancing, and the announcements of Business of the Year, Jean Noble McAdams Volunteer of the Year, Alfred G. Anderson Citizen of the Year and Non-Profit of the Year. The Chamber has even added some new awards to help other local businesses enjoy a moment in the spotlight. Ballots can found by clicking here.

“We are going to give awards for Best Storefront to any local business with an eye-catching storefront, Best Customer Service for a business that goes above and beyond in customer service and Best New Business to the best business that opened in 2022,” said Chamber Chief Operating Officer Victoria Good. “I feel like in doing these new awards we are including all local businesses, not just those who are members of the Chamber. Hopefully if they win one of the awards, they will see what the Chamber is doing to support local businesses.”

Good expects the 80s theme will fun for attendees as it provides an opportunity to feel nostalgia, while showing off style, fun and creativity – elements that define the 80s decade that gave us Duran Duran, Prince, Eurythmics, Bon Jovi and Madonna.

“Our Great Gatsby theme last year is a great example of how fun it can be for everyone, especially people who like to dress up with the theme,” she said.

This year’s theme will have folks pulling out their Aqua Net hairspray and scrambling to find their old parachute pants, shoulder pads, spandex leggings and leg warmers, though no one should be encouraged to wear all of that in a single outfit.

“It will be a fun night for everyone. One of our board directors, David Martin, will be the DJ. He is always willing to play good music for us,” Good said.

Another highlight of the event will be the changing of the guard as new Chamber leadership takes over. Camille Landry is the incoming Chairman of the Board and Regina Vollmer is the outgoing chairman. West Smith, who was the previous outgoing chairman, also will be recognized.

New board directors – Preston Bostwick, Zack Harkness and Calesta House – will be welcomed, and outgoing board directors – Lynette Jackson and Aaron Weddington – will be recognized and thanked for their service. The remaining board is comprised of Kari Duggar, David Martin, Tasha Childress, Ashleigh Broussard Carter, Brian Garcia, James Wall and Susan Ard.

The Chamber is still accepting sponsors and tickets are now on sale for $50 for individuals and $360 for an eight-pack. Donations are needed for the silent auction and the growing-in-popularity mystery boxes. Last year, the mystery boxes, which sell for $50 each, sold out within the first 20 minutes of the event.

“We started the mystery gifts last year. For $50, you picked a numbered box. When you open it, you will get a prize valued at between $25 and $500. Last year one of the items was a Fossil watch donated by Coats Jewelers,” said Good.

Auction items can range from gift boxes and single items to experiences, such as hunting and fishing trips. For the Heads or Tails game, the grand prize last year was a tailgating package that included a grill set. Good expects the grand prize this year will be comparable.

“Any business can donate silent auction items. This gives their business visibility on the signs and during the event,” Good said.

For more information on the banquet and tickets, go online to https://business.clevelandtxchamber.com/events/details/back-to-the-80-s-awards-banquet-10175

To reach the Chamber by phone, call 281-592-8786.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

