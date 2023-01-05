Montgomery County deputy constable involved in shooting after pursuit

An attempted traffic stop led to a pursuit on US 59 near Roman Forest Boulevard around 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4, that ended with a crash and shots fired by law enforcement.

A Montgomery County Pct. 4 deputy constable attempted to stop the driver of a passenger car on US 59 for reckless driving. When the driver reportedly failed to yield to the deputy’s emergency lights, a pursuit ensued, and continued into Harris County with speeds reaching more than 130 miles per hour in heavy traffic.

Other motorists reportedly had to take evasive action to avoid being struck by the fleeing suspect’s vehicle. At the Fuel Max in the 17000 block of US 59 and Rankin Road, the suspect stopped his vehicle. As deputies approached the vehicle, the driver reportedly reversed quickly. In fear of his life and the lives of other motorists on the roadway, the deputy fire his weapon toward the suspect’s vehicle tires in an attempt to disable the vehicle.

The pursuit of a vehicle Wednesday night on US 59 led to this Fuel Max store on US 59 at Rankin Road.

“The vehicle then fled the parking lot with a flat tire and entered the southbound lane of US 59 with deputies still in pursuit. Just before Beltway 8, the suspect vehicle crashed into a guardrail. As deputies approached, the suspect began cutting his wrists with a razor blade. Deputies were able to remove the suspect from the vehicle, detain him and immediately applied life-saving measures by using a tourniquet to each arm,” according to a statement from Lt. James Slack, a spokesperson for the constable’s office.

The suspect was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening, self-inflicted injuries. No deputies were injured in the pursuit.

“We are still attempting to identify the suspect, who will be charged with felony evading in a motor vehicle, and possibly more as the investigation continues,” Slack continued. “Constable Hayden would like to thank the Humble Police Department, Texas Department of Public Safety, the Houston Police Department, as well as both the Montgomery County and Harris County District Attorney Offices for their assistance.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

