Liberty County Jail arrest report, Jan. 3, 2023

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Jan. 3, 2023:

Benitez, Joshua Emmanuel – Driving While Intoxicated

Espinoza, Gregorio – Fraudulent Use or Possession of Identifying Information, Possession of Marijuana and Possession of a Controlled Substance

Edwards, Jordan Delano – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Puac, Julio – Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence

Guevara, Liliana – Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence

Nichols, Lacharles Tradarious – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Unlawful Carrying a Weapon

Mouton, Ivery Lee – Possession of a Controlled Substance, Fraudulent Use or Possession of Identifying Information and Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse

Morgan, Bryanna Deann – Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse and Fraudulent Use or Possession of Identifying Information

Craig, Johnny Gene – Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility and Failure to Appear

