Elsie “Marie” Springer Brenneman, 87, of Kenefick, passed away Tuesday, January 3, 2023 in Houston. She was born July 24, 1935, in Dayton, to her late parents, George Lee Berry Springer and Goldia Mosely Springer.

Marie was a longtime resident of the Dayton and Houston areas, a member of The Apostolic Temple and then The Church That Cares, was an excellent seamstress and gardener and was involved in all of her grandchildren’s activities.

Mrs. Brenneman was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Dale Brenneman and 2 infant brothers.

Survivors include her children, Judy Wright, Linda Jeffers, Doris DuPont and her husband, Freddie and Joy Rogers; grandchildren, Jennie Hardin and her husband, Sam, Jason Wright, Amy Hebert and her husband, Jeremy, Stephen Wright, Alexa Livengood and her husband, Eric, Heath Wright, Jeremy Rogers and his wife, Alexius, Kyle Jeffers and his wife, Jenna and Jonathan Rogers and his wife, Carla; great-grandchildren, Keaton, Kylan, Lana, Brady, Brooklyn, Quinn, Emarie, David, Bradley, Lucas, Hunter, Benjamin, Nevan, Damion, Weston and Kiser; Sisters, Velma Tamiggi and Joyce Hummel and numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Friday, January 6, 2023 at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home in Dayton. A service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, January 7, 2023 at the funeral home with Bishop Ken Smith and Rev. Orlin McClain officiating. Burial will follow at Magnolia Park Cemetery in Dayton.

Serving as pallbearers will be Sam Hardin, Jason Wright, Stephen Wright, Aaron Bond, Heath Wright, Jeremy Rogers, Kyle Jeffers, Jonathan Rogers and Keaton DuPont. Honorary Pallbearers will be Freddie DuPont, Eric Livengood and Jeremy Hebert.

To view her online obituary, or post a tribute to her family, go to http://www.pacestancil.com

Arrangements are under the direction of Pace-Stancil Funeral Home, 1304 N. Cleveland, Dayton, Texas 77535, 936-258-5300.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

