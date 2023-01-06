Franklin O’Daniel Spangler was born December 3, 1938 in Houston, Texas to parents, Everett Buford Spangler and Mary Virginia Harris Spangler. He passed away January 3, 2023 in Conroe, Texas at the age of 84.

Life wasn’t easy for Franklin growing up. He quit school at an early age to go to work to help his mother support him and his nine siblings. This mindset to work hard and provide for his family would be a cornerstone of his character for his entire life. Franklin was the definition of a strong, hardworking man, but he also knew how to have a good time. When he was 15 years old he was at a party and noticed a young girl there and wanted to know “why there was a little kid at this party”. That “little kid” was 13-year-old Patricia Wortham who would become his wife just 3 years later on June 22, 1957.

Not long after getting married, Franklin moved his growing family to Jacinto City where he worked two jobs to support Pat and their three children. Several years later he went to work for H&N Machineries where he built parts for nuclear submarines. In fact, because it was such a specialized trade and the parts were difficult to build properly, he was the only employee approved to complete the task.

After 16 years with H&N, Franklin decided it was time for a change and he and Pat moved to Conroe. There he worked at a fabrication machine shop and eventually, Texaco. While working at Texaco, Franklin and a co-worker, Bob Alemand built a robot to complete certain tasks that a human could not. Franklin would retire 23 years later as a Class A Machinist. There wasn’t anything he couldn’t build or fix. He had a knack for wood working and enjoyed building beautiful pieces for Pat, family and friends. He was also a talented musician and played multiple instruments including the guitar and accordion and was in a bluegrass band with 4 close friends.

Franklin lived a full life, and he will be remembered as a great man, husband and father. He was kind and loving and he never met a stranger. He will be missed deeply by all those who know and love him.

Franklin was preceded in death by his parents, Everett and Mary Spangler; brothers, Jack Spangler, James Spangler, Cecil Spangler, Arthur Spangler and sister, Mary Lou Legg. He is survived by his beloved wife of 65 years, Patricia Spangler; children, Vickie Morse, Ricky Wayne Spangler and wife Barbara, Steven Ray Spangler, and wife Sammie; brothers, Ronnie Spangler and wife Debra, Eugene Spangler, Joe Leon Spangler; grandchildren, John Edward Morse, Dusty Lee Morse, Cory Michael Morse, Cassie Schemik, Rob Gray, Aaron Gray, Tara Barnes, Casey Bowen, Shelby Calley, Lainey Jo Spangler; 22 great grandchildren; 1 great great grandchild.

Visitation will be at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home on Thursday, January 5, 2023 from 5-8pm. A funeral service is scheduled for Friday, January 6, 2023 at 10:00am in the Pace-Stancil Chapel with Pastor Chuck Fugee officiating. Burial will follow in the Boothe Cemetery. Pallbearers for the service will be, John Morse, Dusty Morse, Cory Morse, Dylan Morse, Casey Bowen, Robert Thomas.

