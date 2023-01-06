Lizzie Juanita Welch, 71, of Liberty, passed away on December 29, 2022. She was born on December 24th, 1951 to Virgil and Eldred Graves in Delhi, LA. She was surrounded by her loved ones at the time she passed.

Lizzie was a mother, sister, aunt, grand-mother, and great grandmother. She loved people, life, and most importantly her family. She always had a smile on her face and a loving caring personality. She devoted her life to her family and was a stay at home wife and mother.

She was always there when you or anyone needed her. Lizzie will be forever missed.

Lizzie was preceded in death by her son John C. Welch, her youngest brother Billie Graves, her mother and father.

Lizzie was survived by her daughter Angela Jackson, many grand-children, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and friends.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

