Maegann Loree Gray, 32, passed away on December 31, 2022.

The world became brighter on June 19, 1990, the day Maegann was born to Steve and Tanisha Gray in Sulphur Springs, Texas. Soon after, the family moved to Santa Fe, Texas, and Maegann was so excited when she welcomed her little sister, Lindsey, into the world. The two quickly became best friends and remained so throughout the years.

Though it sounds cliché, Maegann had a smile that would light up a room and a laugh that was contagious. Even as a little girl, Maegann knew how to use those beautiful blue eyes of hers to draw you in and get what she wanted.

You always knew what Maegann was thinking because her face spoke before her mouth did and that will live on through her youngest daughter, Emma-Mae. Her goofy sense of humor is remembered by all that knew her and will live on through her oldest daughter, Addison.

If you were ever in a need of a movie quote, Maegann was always at your service. She especially loved to share some of those from Nacho Libre and Rush Hour.

Maegann, like each of us, was not perfect, but that does not make her any less loved by those who truly loved her. She is now the perfect angel to watch over those left to cherish her memory.

Those left behind include her children Addison, Emma-Mae, and Jace; her parents Tanisha and Kevin Waters and Steve Gray and fiancé, Benita Davis; sister Lindsey Holcomb and husband Cody; step-brothers Bradley Waters and wife, Rebecca, Dillon O’Quinn, and Brock Davis; step-sisters Brittany Waters and Hannah Waters; nephews Mackston, Dexton, and Luke; nieces Starla, Phoenix, and Saleen; grandparents Joyce Smith, Larry and Lee Johnson, and Ronnie and Ramona Gray; as well as many other relatives and friends.

Maegann was preceded in death by her Papa Larry Smith; and her uncle Keith Smith.

“How lucky am I to have something that makes saying goodbye so hard?”

Friends are invited to visit with the family beginning at 1pm, on Saturday, January 7, 2023, in the chapel of Sterling Funeral Home, 602 N. Main Street, Dayton, Texas. A funeral service will follow at 2pm, at the funeral home, with Bro. Jeff Day, officiating.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Maegann’s honor to assist in the care of her children. Contributions can be made out to Tanisha Waters, and can be received by Sterling Funeral Home.

Condolences can be shared online with the family by visiting http://www.SterlingFuneralHome.com

“If the people we love are stolen from us, the way to have them live on is to never stop loving them”

