Our family lost a beloved member, Freely Richard Lawhorn, 74, on December 30, 2022. He was born on September 14, 1948 in Houston, Texas to his parents Freely Lawhorn and Mary Whearley.

Richard was a loving, caring husband, father, son and brother. He was an avid Houston Astros fan. Richard made sure to watch every game he could during the season on TV. He also liked to fish and play jokes on his family. He was a loving but strict father who taught his sons to have a have strong work ethic from his 20 years working at US Steel and 12 years at New Jersey Transit. His family is what made him get up each morning and face all the hurdles that life put in front of him. He enjoyed going to the Liberty Opry and tapping his toes listening to the music. He also loved all the time spent together on family vacations.

Richard was preceded in death by: Freely Lawhorn, father; Norma Lawhorn, stepmother; Mary Whearley, Mother and siblings: Keith, Mildred, Nelda and Florence.

He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years; Janice Lawhorn. His sons Freely Richard Lawhorn Jr. and wife Josie, Jared Lawhorn and wife Tricia. Grandchildren: Freely Richard Lawhorn III, Riley Lawhorn and Amara Lawhorn. Sister Sharleen Lawhorn with Pam Petak. Sister-in-law Beverly Alexander. He also leaves behind many other family members and friends.

Services

VISITATION

Friday

January 6, 2023

1:00 PM to 2:00 PM

Allison Funeral Service Chapel

1101 North Travis Street

Liberty, TX 77575

FUNERAL SERVICE

Friday

January 6, 2023

2:00 PM

Allison Funeral Service Chapel

1101 North Travis Street

Liberty, TX 77575

